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Southern Jewish Life is a print magazine serving the Jewish communities of Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi and northwest Florida, with Deep South and New Orleans editions.

Since we have more stories than pages, we are also this Substack, with a lot of free content and premium paid content — and much of it from the rest of the South, outside our traditional coverage area.

We are a unique magazine for a unique community.

This publication began in Birmingham in 1990 as The Southern Shofar, a monthly newspaper serving all of Alabama. In 1999 we expanded to Mississippi and changed the name to Deep South Jewish Voice. We added the Florida panhandle — the truly “southern” part of Florida — shortly thereafter. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, we stepped in to serve the Louisiana Jewish community and have been the community’s Jewish news source ever since. In 2009, we shifted our emphasis to exclusively local content that can’t be found elsewhere, changing to a full-color magazine format and becoming Southern Jewish Life.

The two regional print editions — Deep South and New Orleans — have pages devoted to their own communities and sharing some common content of region-wide interest.

Over the years we have won many national Simon J. Rockower Awards for Excellence in Jewish Journalism from the American Jewish Press Association. This Substack is regularly updated with the latest news from around the region. We also publish This Week in Southern Jewish Life, an email that is one of the most comprehensive in the country, featuring regional and national stories of the week. We have Facebook and Twitter feeds, keeping readers updated on breaking news.

We are the official publication of the Greater New Orleans Jewish community.

It has always been our goal to provide a large-community quality publication to all communities of the South. In our core coverage area, the print versions are mailed to every Jewish household that requests, without a subscription fee (though we welcome you to subscribe to this Substack, both for the content and to support the publication), and those outside the area can subscribe to the print edition. Those who have a paid subscription to this Substack automatically receive the print edition.

We love what we do, and who we do it for. Documenting this community, a community we are members of and active within, is our passion.