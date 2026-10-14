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Louisiana Tech hosting major traveling Holocaust exhibition
Several programs offered in conjunction with “Americans and the Holocaust,” including recollections of Camp Ruston, which housed German POWs
Oct 14
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Larry Brook
Musical chairs in Orleans Parish court election
After Baton Rouge eliminated her Section, Judge Simone Levine seeks to continue her independent approach in a different Criminal District Court Section
Oct 11
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Larry Brook
Judge denies CAIR’s emergency bid to block Florida terror designation
A federal judge said he would hear from state officials before deciding whether to block Gov. Ron DeSantis’s terror designations of CAIR.
Oct 10
In debate, Ossoff punts on ‘genocide’ but accuses Israel of violating armed conflict law
“There is no doubt in my mind that Israeli forces prosecuting the war in Gaza violated the law of armed conflict and international humanitarian law…
Oct 10
“Sabbath Queen” heading to Mississippi Coast and New Orleans
Documentary chronicles journey of Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie as he wrestles with issues of identity, going from historic rabbinic family to drag queen to…
Oct 9
•
Larry Brook
Arkansas-made Iron Dome interceptors Israel bound on Oct. 7 anniversary
“Today is even more special to me, because my own parents are some of those who the Iron Dome protects, along with 250,000 other American citizens who…
Oct 9
In Florida, Byron Donalds aims to do the opposite of New York, California
The congressman and GOP nominee for governor spoke with JNS about Israel, Iran, the 2028 election and his pitch to Jewish voters in the Sunshine State.
Oct 7
Fired professor challenges Arkansas campus Jew-hatred law
A University of Arkansas professor fired for antisemitic social media posts filed a lawsuit asking a judge to strike down the state’s campus…
Oct 7
Texas governor orders flags lowered to half-staff on third anniversary of Oct. 7
“Texas stands with Israel and the Jewish community and will always honor the lives lost that day,” Gov. Greg Abbott said.
Oct 7
‘Orphan’ remains in the name, though the South Carolina group’s mission has evolved
“Funds go to Jewish Family Services, the kosher-food pantry, the Jewish day school, youth organizations, synagogue programs and college scholarships…
Oct 6
American Friends of Hebrew University names Sarah Rogers as Southeast region executive director
AFHU also promotes Alana Menitoff to the position of philanthropy officer for the Southeast region.
Oct 6
Lawyer fined for saying pro-Israel donors helped get Emory doctor fired
The attorney must pay $6,000 for pursuing frivolous conspiracy claims against donors to pro-Israel groups.
Oct 2
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