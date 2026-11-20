Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker

A Choctaw County man has been sentenced to 30 months in federal prison for making violent and disturbing threats against religious leaders in several states, including rabbis in the Birmingham and Mobile areas.

Chief U.S. District Judge Jeffrey Beaverstock handed down the sentence against Jeremy Wayne Shoemaker, 35, on Nov. 16, and also ordered three years of supervision by the U.S. Probation Office after he is released.

At the time of Shoemaker’s arrest in October 2025, he had a stockpile of weapons, ammunition and body armor in his Needham home. Needham is a town of 73 people about 100 miles north of Mobile and 40 miles southeast of Meridian.

Investigators said they had uncovered a plot by Shoemaker to target synagogues in Alabama and neighboring states and possible attacks on public figures.

“He had stockpiled some ammunition, some of it was old, some of it was new. He had a newly purchased assault rifle, he had extended magazines which were loaded, and the way that the ammo was fixed was like he was ready to go and utilize it somewhere,” Clarke County Sheriff DeWayne Smith said after the arrest. He added that Shoemaker planned to not be taken alive, but “due to tactics, he was unable to do so.”

This stockpile was found in Shoemaker’s home

Many of the threatening messages were sent on Oct. 24, 2025. Three days later, the FBI office in Atlanta received information about the threats to a Mountain Brook rabbi, which had been reported to Mountain Brook police.

The criminal complaint described how Shoemaker sent threatening messages to rabbis and other religious leaders in Alabama, Louisiana, Georgia and Texas. Among the targets were an imam in Georgia, who he warned to “watch your back” because Shoemaker supposedly knew where he lived, and a church in North Carolina. In a voice text, he said to the Mountain Brook rabbi, “assume I’m really starting to shift my morals toward counter-terrorism. This means you will die. Do you understand me, rabbi?”

Shoemaker reportedly told the rabbi that he had spotted him in public. “I could have easily snatched you up, but I sat there, and I started to become analytic,” he said. “You should be very glad that I do believe in Hashem and that I am fundamentally moral.”

“I don’t really like you or anyone who teaches or preaches and who is fundamentally Rabbinic Judaism,” he wrote. “I am firmly against that, but I can’t bring myself to kill anybody. I can’t do it.”

“You should be glad that I showed you some mercy you know,” Shoemaker said. “I am being monitored every single day, all because I speak the truth,” he said. “And I will continue to push muslimeens to kill you and every other rabbi in this nation.”

In another voicemail, Shoemaker accused “you Talmudic Rabbis” of committing “terroristic acts” and told the rabbi, “You think you are invincible. All you Talmudic Rabbis. You think that you are f***ing gods.”

In one call, Shoemaker said “I want you to die because you want the death of us… You want the West to die off.”

In 2024 he sent text messages to an Islamic center in Louisiana, one of which stated “jews and you musIimeens have declared war on us again, and we are going to defend ourselves.”

Papers seized during the arrest included names, addresses and phone numbers of religious leaders and other prominent figures.

Christopher Flowers, special agent in charge of the FBI Mobile Field Office, stated that law enforcement responded with “urgency” when they were alerted to the threats.

“Within eight hours of receiving information about a potential attack, FBI Mobile and our partners executed a search warrant and took Shoemaker into custody,” he said. “Today’s sentence reflects the consequences of his actions and the importance of identifying threats before they become acts of violence.”

At the time of the arrest, the Birmingham Jewish Federation issued a statement, saying “We are deeply grateful that swift and coordinated action by the FBI, state investigators and local law enforcement prevented what could have been a devastating act of violence,” it said. “This incident is a sobering reminder that threats motivated by antisemitism and hate persist. Yet it also highlights the power of partnership, preparedness and vigilance.”

In court filings, an FBI agent reported “Shoemaker claimed his statements were satire, not a legitimate threat, rebuttal, and mocking them,” and that he did not intend any violence.

Federal agents reported that Shoemaker’s grandmother said he was refusing to take his medication and had “spells.” He was sent for a psychiatric evaluation, but in May it was ruled that he was competent to stand trial.

On July 28, Shoemaker entered a guilty plea to charges of interstate threatening communications and stalking.

“Religious leaders must be able to carry out their work free from threats of violence,” Sean Costello, U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Alabama, stated. “This sentence reflects the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to protecting individuals’ civil rights and the safety of all communities across the Southern District of Alabama.”