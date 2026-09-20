Mahmoud Amin Ya’qub Al-Muhtadi, in black, with a group of Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine trainees, in 2022. Photo from U.S. Western District of Louisiana court.

An accused Gaza terrorist who was arrested in Louisiana can be heard laughing and discussing weapons and ammunition while taking part in the October 7 Hamas assault on Israel, according to transcripts of intercepted phone calls that were part of newly-filed federal court exhibits.

Filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Louisiana on Sept. 15, the transcripts include several calls by Mahmud Amin Ya’qub al-Muhtadi, a little over two hours after the invasion began. While bits of calls, which had been translated from Arabic to English, had been in earlier court documents, the new filings include entire transcripts.

Al-Muhtadi was arrested on Oct. 16, 2025, in Lafayette, where he was working at a restaurant.

Last October 22, al-Muhtadi pleaded not guilty to charges that he provided material support to a terrorist organization and lied on his visa application to the United States. Court documents allege he was a longtime member of the National Resistance Brigades, the military wing of the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine.

In June 2024, he submitted a visa application to the U.S. from Cairo, and denied ever having been part of any terror organization or having any relevant skills or training, including firearms usage. After arriving in Dallas that September 12, he lived in Tulsa, then moved to Lafayette. He was arrested after Israel alerted U.S. authorities to his alleged terrorism link.

A Facebook post attributed to family members said he legally entered the U.S. to meet up with relatives and had no political affiliation, and people were “trying to make up false allegations against our son Mahmoud in order to deport him.”

According to court documents, al-Muhtadi crossed into Israel after the initial wave that began at 6:30 a.m., and organized others to join him. He apparently did not know about the attack in advance, learning about it on social media.

At 8:12 a.m., he told others on a call to “get ready” since borders are open,” and others were passing in a Toyota truck to take part in the invasion.

About half an hour later, he was still in Gaza, talking about how “our guys are celebrating inside” Israel,” and Palestinians in Gaza were also celebrating. He and the other person on the call were laughing, including when discussing how they expected Gaza to be destroyed in response.

Al-Muhtadi is reported as saying “from now till the afternoon, half of Gaza will be lost. There will be nothing left except my kiosk.” The pair also joked about how Gaza would be “set back about 50 years” and Gazans would no longer be allowed to work in Israel.

The other person on the call noted that “the Jews are still in shock” while al-Muhtadi suggested they were “still drunk” from the last day of their Eid, using an Arabic holiday term to refer to Simchat Torah, the holiday taking place when the attack occurred.

Al-Muhtadi said “there is kidnapping, and it’s a game, which will be a good one.” He added, “If things go the way they should, Syria will take part, Lebanon will take part, and it’s going to be a third world war,” he said. “This war will last two months, a month, or it will be a war of attrition.”

Subsequent calls were to organize going into Israel, including securing coffee, whether they should close their stores, and finding weapons. Al-Muhtadi said that others were calling him, looking to go inside Israel.

Al-Muhtadi asked someone identified as Abu Haytham what he had, to which the response was rifles but “no ammunitions.” Al-Muhtadi instructed, “Ok, bring the rifles, and whatever you have,” and Abu Haytham replied, “Ok, bring ammunitions.”

Al-Muhtadi wearing a red headband associated with the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine’s National Resistance Brigades, in a 2019 photo. Courtesy U.S. Western District of Louisiana court.

In a 9:33 a.m. call, al-Muhtadi said he “went inside” and urged an unidentified caller to join him “at Malaka’s, inside… come in, boys.”

During the exchange, Al-Muhtadi repeatedly told those around him, “Be careful, don’t mention Al-Qassam! No one mentions Al-Qassam, boys,” and ordered, “Turn your phones off, boys.”

When the caller asked if he had “extra—ammunition and things,” Al-Muhtadi responded, “Yes, yes man. Yes. Yes.”

After the caller said, “So, I will come to you empty. I have nothing,” Al-Muhtadi instructed: “Just come, but if you can, secure a motorcycle to use it, in order to come inside?”

A cell tower ping of his phone around 10 a.m. showed he apparently went to Kfar Aza, where Hamas and its supporters massacred 62 citizens and 18 security personnel in the town of 950, and abducted 19. Included in the total are four Americans who were murdered, and one who was abducted.

While al-Muhtadi is not directly accused of any murder, footage shows that a Tanzania exchange student in the Kfar Aza area was stabbed to death and shot by a DFLP member.

According to the Times of Israel, there is also an investigation into ties between al-Muhtadi and a January 2024 GoFundMe campaign to reunite a family from Gaza. The campaign stated that Nieama al-Ghazzawi, the organizer, was able to flee Gaza with her two children, but her husband had been left behind. The family burger stand and home had been destroyed and they could not afford travel or visa fees.

In November 2023, the FBI was warning that many crowdfunding campaigns online were often terrorist organizations establishing fake charities to get donors to unwittingly subsidize their operations. The al-Ghazzawin campaign drew almost 400 donations and raised over $13,000.

In court filings in late July, al-Ghazzawin was identified as al-Muhtadi’s wife, and photos of him on the campaign page matched photos of him in the indictment. An update on the campaign page from March 2024 stated that her husband was able to leave Gaza, which would have been three months before the U.S. visa application. According to U.S. prosecutors, al-Muhtadi had traveled with her to Egypt from Gaza in January.

Al-Ghazzawin, a U.S. citizen, has been indicted for visa fraud, as she had prepared her husband’s application and served as his sponsor. The GoFundMe campaign was for his airfare and application fees.

A week after his arrival in the U.S., an associate suggested that al-Muhtadi not try to communicate with “the resistance guys,” sending a Facebook message that “You are now under surveillance for everything” and “do not publish anything.”

Al-Muhtadi brushed off the concerns, saying “there is democracy here,” and even if he were to post a photo of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, “no one will tell you anything… no one puts his nose in other people’s business.”

According to the Department of Justice, Joint Task Force October 7 (JTF 10-7) and the FBI New Orleans Field Office are investigating the case, with assistance from Israeli authorities, including the State Attorney’s Office of Israel, the Israeli Security Agency, Lahav 433 and the Intelligence and Investigation Department of the Israel National Police, the Israel Defense Forces, and the Israeli National Bureau for Counter Terror Financing, as well as the FBI Law Enforcement Attache Office in Israel. The Louisiana State Police, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office also provided significant assistance.

Al-Muhtadi’s presence in the U.S. was discovered by JTF 10-7. Established in February 2025 by Attorney General Pamela Bondi, JTF 10-7 was created to spearhead the Justice Department’s ongoing investigations into the perpetrators of October 7.

“October 7 is a day that lives in infamy for so many, Gentile and Jew alike, because of the terrorist attack on Israel that began a wave of antisemitic violence,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller for the Western District of Louisiana after the 2025 arrest. “Those who perpetrate acts of terrorism cannot evade justice by hiding in our communities.”