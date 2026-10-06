Hebrew University. Credit: Courtesy of American Friends of the Hebrew University.

(American Friends of the Hebrew University) — American Friends of the Hebrew University is pleased to announce that Sarah Rogers has been named the new AFHU Southeast region executive director.

“Sarah is a highly experienced and successful development professional in South Florida who will be a significant addition to our AFHU fundraising team,” says AFHU chief executive officer Joshua Rednik. “We believe her capabilities and connections will expand interest in and awareness about Hebrew University in the region.”

In her new role, Rogers will work closely with current donors as well as cultivate and engage new philanthropic support for the Hebrew University of Jerusalem’s students, faculty, research and initiatives.

Sarah Rogers joins American Friends of the Hebrew University as Southeast region executive director. Credit: Courtesy of The Hebrew University of Jerusalem.

Before joining AFHU, Rogers served as executive vice president of development for the Southern region of the Simon Wiesenthal Center, where she reestablished the center’s regional footprint across the southern United States and spearheaded the regional launch and expansion of key initiatives.

Previously, Rogers spent 13 years at the Jewish Federation of Palm Beach County, most recently serving as senior vice president of development. In that role, Rogers led the development team and drove substantial philanthropic growth while strengthening donor engagement and expanding support for the federation’s priorities.

Alana Menitoff promoted to philanthropy officer, Southeast region

In addition to Rogers’s appointment, Alana Menitoff has been promoted to philanthropy officer for the AFHU Southeast region. Menitoff joined AFHU more than two years ago as a development assistant, progressed to philanthropy associate and has now moved into a fundraising role focused on cultivating donor relationships and advancing philanthropic support throughout the Southeast region.

Alana Menitoff promoted to Philanthropy Officer at American Friends of the Hebrew University Southeast Region. Credit: Courtesy of Hebrew University.

Prior to joining AFHU, Menitoff spent 10 years at Temple Beth Am in Margate, Fla., where she held positions of increasing responsibility, culminating in several years as program director.

Menitoff has a longstanding connection to Hebrew University, having participated in three summer sessions at the Rothberg International School. She earned a B.A. in comparative literature from Barnard College of Columbia University in 2004.