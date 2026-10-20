As Birmingham’s Temple Beth-El celebrates the centennial of its historic building, the National Fund for Sacred Places announced today that the synagogue is being awarded a matching capital grant of $364,250.

The Fund, a program of Partners for Sacred Places in collaboration with the National Trust for Historic Preservation, is making 30 grants this year, totaling over $9 million, its largest grant round to date. This is the 11th year for the program, which provides financial and professional resources to help congregations steward architecturally significant sacred places that serve as community hubs in their regions.

The awardees were chosen from 466 applicants, and Beth-El is the only synagogue this year.

“The 2026 National Fund for Sacred Places congregations embody spirituality, community and resilience,” said Bob Jaeger, president of Partners for Sacred Places. “Their historic buildings have long histories as civic spaces and community gathering places, and it is our honor to be part of this chapter in their story.”

Glynnis Levitt, chief operating officer at Beth-El, said the congregation “is deeply honored and profoundly grateful” to be selected in the highly competitive process with “many worthy and deserving institutions.”

“It is difficult to fully express what this recognition means to us,” she said. The support is “transformational” and “affirms the significance of our historic sanctuary, the distinctive role we play in Birmingham, and the importance of the work that continues within our walls.”

The grant must be matched with funds raised by the congregation, and will support roof repair as well as upgraded electrical and fire alarm systems.

Joshua Richman, Beth-El president, said “Temple Beth -l being chosen to receive such a competitive grant recognizes how integral our congregation is to the larger Birmingham community. This grant will help us maintain our building as an enduring home for Conservative Judaism in Birmingham.”

On Nov. 15 at 10 a.m., the congregation will have a town hall meeting and brunch, with news about the grant, the drive for matching funds, and plans for the coming year’s centennial celebration. A campaign has started to “Match the Grant: Make History.”

Founded on the Northside in 1907 as an Orthodox congregation, Beth-El moved to Highland Avenue as the current building was dedicated on March 6, 1927. It was designed by architect Charles McCauley in the Byzantine Revival style, with rounded arches and ornate terra cotta. The congregation joined the Conservative movement in 1944.

In 1952, there was the dedication of the educational building behind the original building, including an auditorium and a mikvah. A further addition added ground-floor classrooms and a cultural center in 1994.

The main sanctuary has been renovated several times, the most recent extensive ones being in 1972 and 1999.

On April 28, 1958, during a wave of Ku Klux Klan bombings of synagogues, a satchel with 54 sticks of dynamite was discovered in a window well on the 21st Way side of the building. The fuse had malfunctioned just short of detonation, and no one was ever arrested or prosecuted.

An historical marker about the bombing attempt was dedicated in 2022, and the congregation has developed the Beth-El Civil Rights Experience, an interactive program that attracts visitors from across the country to explore the city’s civil rights era and talk about solidarity, moral courage, accountability and change.

This is the second time a Birmingham congregation has been recognized. In 2018, Sixteenth Street Baptist Church received a $250,000 grant, with $500,000 in matching funds raised by the congregation, for critical work on the roof, foundation, and exterior of 16th Street Baptist’s adjacent parsonage, along with installation of a ramp compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The church was a central meeting point for civil rights protestors in 1963, and four girls were murdered by a Klan bomb of between 15 to 19 sticks of dynamite that went off on a Sunday morning in September 1963.

Two other congregations in the region are past recipients, both in New Orleans. In 2020, Touro Synagogue received a $125,000 grant as part of the congregation’s $6 million campaign that led to numerous improvement projects, including the replacement of the flat roofs on the chapel, the connector between the sanctuary and the chapel, the Education Building and the Social Hall, the removal and replacement of the previous HVAC systems throughout the building with a new, energy efficient, modular system, the addition of an elevator in the Education Building that allows access for everyone to the upper floors, the installation of a large gender-neutral family bathroom on the first floor of the building, and the reconfiguration and restoration of the administrative spaces and lobby to increase both their functionality and beauty.

The previous year, St. Charles Avenue Baptist Church received a $250,000 grant.

“This diverse cohort of congregations represents the types of stories we need to preserve as part of our national heritage,” said Rachel Hildebrandt, senior director of the National Fund for Sacred Places. “Many of these buildings have played important roles in social change movements that have made our country what it is today. We are deeply committed to supporting the National Fund congregations in restoring and maintaining these community hubs for future generations.”

The National Fund is funded by $64 million from the Indiana-based Lilly Endowment Inc., with additional funding from the Gerry Charitable Trust in 2019. Since 2016, the National Fund has awarded or pledged over $42 million to 197 community-serving congregations representing 29 faith traditions or denominations in 46 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico.

The National Trust for Historic Preservation is a privately-funded nonprofit organization dedicated to helping communities maintain and enhance the power of historic places, and was chartered by Congress in 1949.