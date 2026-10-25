The Kimerling family can often be found playing games during work hours, but it’s all for the benefit of the company.

Birmingham native Alex Kimerling and his wife, Whitney, who live in Nashville, started Hootenanny Games in 2023.

“I had been working with another games company for five years,” he said. “I was on a Zoom talking to a comedian for a game concept and laughing hysterically. My wife (who was an attorney) was on another Zoom and came in to say, ‘I want to do what you are doing’.”

They soon launched their company at the New York Toy Fair. Kimerling said that people usually pitch them game ideas and the ones they favor the most, they “bring those games to life like a mechanic.”

Whitney Kimerling said they have two boys in the third grade and “they are our built-in game testers. We develop games that the whole family can enjoy together. These games bring out the creative side in our kids and we love having something all of us can share in.”

Hootenanny has 11 games it sells via its website, or on Amazon and at retailers including Homewood Toy and Hobby.

The games range from dice games to card games, strategy and party games. One of those party games, Versus, is a music-themed game of trivia that matches song cards with moment cards. Another party game for a younger set is Feelin’ Cute, in which players have to rank animals on the cuteness meter.

Alex Kimerling said they developed two new games this year that will likely be a hit amongst the Jewish communities across the region.

They worked with award-winning Nashville artist Amanda Norman to develop a Mah Jongg game that is portable and played with cards. The box holds all 160 cards and two dice. Just add your National Mah Jongg League card.

In October, they launched the Chanukah-themed Dizzy Dreidel card game. “The game involves some Chanukah learning and interactive elements. We want to do something that was educational but with the main focus on fun. There aren’t that many Chanukah games out there, so we thought that would be a good niche,” he said.

Whitney said it usually takes nine to 12 months from when they select an idea until its release. “We do a lot of beta testing with our kids, friends and neighbors,” she said. “It’s so rewarding to take these great ideas and turn them into games that give people so much enjoyment,” she said.

Alex grew up in Birmingham. His parents, David and Mary Kimerling, have been very involved in the community and instilled that in Alex. He served as AZA president while in high school.

He met Whitney in graduate school at Vanderbilt University and they settled in the Green Hills neighborhood in 2013.

“It’s really special to have something that can connect the generations,” he said. “Our parents, our grandparents and we had those games growing up that were so special for us. These are opportunities to spend fun times connecting and creating wonderful memories.”