Jakob Marcoulier, a U.S. Army soldier who was stationed at Fort Polk in Louisiana, has agreed to plead guilty to a federal charge after reportedly posting an online threat to walk into a synagogue and “kill every single Jew.”

The deal was filed with the U.S. District Court in the Western District of Louisiana, Lake Charles division, on Oct. 15. Marcouler agreed to plead guilty to one count of transmitting threats through interstate commerce. He remains in custody and will be sentenced on Jan. 21. He faces a maximum term of five years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000, and a supervised release of up to three years.

According to court documents, FBI’s National Threat Operations Center received an online tip in February 2026 about a Discord user named “el.bostino” who had made threats toward synagogues. FBI secured recorded audio from Discord in which the individual, later determined to be Marcoulier, made these threats, stating among other things that “after this deployment if the Jews still have reign over our government, I am going to walk into a synagogue with my AK, with a 75-round drum mag, and all of my extra mags, with my level four plates, and my haka helmet that’s three plus, and I am going to kill every single Jew I know inside of that synagogue. And that’s my goal in life.”

Marcoulier went on to emphasize the seriousness of his threats, saying among other things that “you guys will never do anything about but I will. I just have to finish this, I have to go back overseas and do what I have to do. And then you’ll see me in the news. I promise you,”

He added, “you guys don’t want to do anything for the f[***]ing cause when it actually needs to happen… I’ll still kill these mother[***]ers in order to make sure the white youth is f[***]ing secured.”

Following an online tip to the FBI in February, there was an investigation involving the FBI’s New Orleans and Birmingham offices, and the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division. Marcoulier was arrested on April 23, and held as a flight risk.

Marcoulier is from Westfield, Mass. He has served since July 2023 and is assigned to 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division’s Light Infantry. He completed one operational rotation to Europe and has received two Army Achievement Medals, according to a report in Stars and Stripes.

An Instagram account of Marcoulier’s that went inactive in 2018 has posts where he is defending himself from those who call him racist, and has a Confederate flag as his profile picture. One post shows a soldier carrying a gun, with the caption “God gave his arch (sic) angels weapons because even the Almighty knew you don’t fight evil with tolerance and understanding.”

An August 2017 post is about the “tears of liberals” who call him racist because he beats them in arguments. “Keep up saying I’m racist hitler white supremacist apart (sic) of the kkk and I’ll just keep collecting tears.” In a comment, he said “you just mad that your not able to counter my points I’m a thirteen year old and you to stupid to argue with someone you’re own size.” He also commented that hating whites because they are white is “a hate crime and racist too.”