ISIS flags painted on the walls of a building in Aleppo, Syria, in 2017. Credit: Mohammad Bash/Shutterstock.

By Jessica Russak-Hoffman

(JNS) — Younes Moustafa Younes, of Lavonia, Ga., was arrested and charged with money laundering and destroying evidence after allegedly sending more than $26,000 to people and groups affiliated with the terrorist organization ISIS, the U.S. Department of Justice said on Nov. 19.

The 34-year-old sent $16,807 in cryptocurrency via multiple phone numbers and accounts “intended to conceal his identity” between December 2025 and June, and sent $9,206 in cryptocurrency, for which he used “an alias to conceal his support,” to addresses connected to ISIS between December 2021 and 2022, prosecutors said.

The Justice Department said that Younes intended to send the funds to support ISIS in Syria. He faces up to 40 years in prison and $750,000 in fines on each charge. That would be followed by up to six years of supervised release on both counts.

When FBI agents executed a search warrant at his apartment, they found three cell phones “submerged in an unknown solution,” one of which “was smashed and another with its identification number removed,” according to court filings.

The FBI also found “shredded documents submerged in an unknown solution in a bathtub.”

In 2020, Younes allegedly began viewing ISIS propaganda online. “When interviewed by law enforcement, Younes acknowledged viewing the material but denied supporting extremist ideologies,” the Justice Department said.

According to the bureau, he was radicalized over time and expressed “support for ISIS and other terrorist figures and organizations through encrypted communications with associates.”

“In September 2022, Younes traveled to Turkey on a one-way ticket and remained there for approximately two years after allegedly selling his vehicle, cashing out retirement funds and leaving his employment in the United States,” prosecutors said.

He was arrested and deported from Turkey to the United States, where investigators allege that “Younes continued to express support for extremist causes and maintained contacts with individuals previously convicted on terrorism-related charges.”