Cabaret Under the Dome concert in January 2020 to benefit B’nai Israel. SJL file.

In January, the Historic Natchez Foundation will assume ownership of the Temple B’nai Israel building in downtown Natchez, the Jackson-based Goldring/Woldenberg Institute for Southern Jewish Life announced.

The ISJL has been overseeing the building since 1991, when the congregation, whose numbers were dwindling, deeded the building to the Museum of the Southern Jewish Experience, which was then located at the Henry S. Jacobs Camp in Utica. At the time, the museum was five years old and grew out of a collection of Judaica that downsizing or defunct congregations in the region had sent to the camp.

From the museum’s groundwork, the ISJL was established in 2000. The museum eventually was closed in Utica and was reborn as its own entity in New Orleans in 2021.

Since 1991, the ISJL and members of the Natchez Jewish community have worked to preserve the building. The Foundation will oversee continued preservation work and maintain its place as part of Natchez’s history, as well as position the building for educational, cultural and community activities.

The building will also remain a house of Jewish worship.

Founded in 1974, the Historic Natchez Foundation is a nonprofit historic preservation organization dedicated to preserving and telling the story of Natchez while stimulating economic development through the rehabilitation of historic properties. For more than five decades, the Foundation has worked to protect Natchez’s architectural and cultural heritage through historic preservation, research, public education, and assistance with the rehabilitation of historic buildings. Its work has helped preserve hundreds of historic properties and ensure that important pieces of Natchez’s history remain part of the community.

“The synagogue in Natchez is historically significant, not only to the Jewish community, but to the entire Natchez community,” said ISJL Chief Executive Officer Michele Schipper. “No one knows that better than our friends at the Historic Natchez Foundation. Putting the future of this beautiful building into the hands of such dedicated professionals is something we’re truly grateful to be able to do.”

While the ISJL has helped secure grant money for much-needed restoration work at B’nai Israel, Schipper explained that ISJL’s mission “is to support, connect and celebrate Jewish life in the South.” The Historic Natchez Foundation, she added, works to preserve and tell the story of Natchez, and has expertise in the restoration and continued operation of historic structures.

Founded in 1840, B’nai Israel is the oldest organized Jewish community in Mississippi. They did not have the first synagogue building in the state, as Jackson’s Beth Israel dedicated their first building in 1860, while Natchez’s plans to build in 1861 were delayed by the Civil War.

In 1872, B’nai Israel dedicated its first building, at the current site. The cornerstone ceremony had been officiated by Rabbi Isaac Mayer Wise, founder of Reform Judaism in America, and in 1873 the congregation became a charter member of the Reform movement.

The original building burned in 1903, and the 150-family congregation sought to rebuild at the same site. Architect H.A. Overbeck of Dallas designed the Beaux-Arts building with seating for 450 in the sanctuary. During construction, the congregation met at a Methodist church, and many non-Jews contributed to the building fund.

The current building was dedicated in 1905. Hebrew Union Congregation in Greenville, also designed by Overbeck, was completed in 1906 and is very similar to the B’nai Israel building.

Starting in 1908, an economic decline in Natchez started eroding the Jewish community’s numbers. In 1979 there were just 30 families, and by 2000, fewer than 10 individuals. The community still holds regular events and Shabbat evening services.

In 1994, there was a Natchez Jewish Homecoming that attracted visitors from across the country, along with Reform movement leaders. In 2016, the Southern Jewish Historical Society held its annual conference in Natchez. This January, the Historic Natchez Foundation held its annual meeting at B’nai Israel.

A display inside the building recounts the Jewish history of Natchez.

In 2016 and 2019, ISJL and B’nai Israel received grants from the Mississippi Department of Archives and History.

In April, restoration workers uncovered the original B’nai Israel cornerstone from 1870, as well as a red brick foundation that is likely from the original building.

In 2019 a wheelchair ramp was constructed along the side of the building to provide access to the sanctuary. The roof and dome were restored and stabilized.

This year, B’nai Israel received a Mississippi Arts Commission grant for the repair and renovation of public spaces used for arts programming. In recent years, B’nai Israel has held community-wide performances. The grant helped deal with moisture intrusion from groundwater, replacement of the lower back roof and replacement of HVAC equipment.

With the roof secured, work can commence on plaster repair inside the sanctuary.

Water damage in the sanctuary, December 2025

In 2017, B’nai Israel was named to the Mississippi Heritage Trust’s Ten Most Endangered Historic Places in Mississippi list. In 2025, the Eola Hotel in Natchez, built by the Levy family of New Orleans in 1927, was named to the list. There are plans for it to reopen as a Marriott Tribute Portfolio location in 2027.