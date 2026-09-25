Travis Keith Garland dressed as an Orthodox rabbi in an attempt to infiltrate the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville, Jan. 13, 2025. Screenshot.

A federal civil rights case brought by the Gordon Jewish Community Center in Nashville against the Goyim Defense League and several neo-Nazi leaders can proceed, a federal judge ruled on Sept. 23.

United States District Judge Aleta Trauger of the Middle District of Tennessee, Nashville Division, denied a motion to dismiss that had been filed by GDL and defendant Jon Minadeo II, who founded the organization.

The suit, which was filed last December by the Montgomery-based Southern Poverty Law Center on behalf of the GJCC, centered around a January 2025 incident where a GDL member infiltrated the GJCC “with the intent of intimidating the Jewish community.”

“This ruling moves us closer to holding extremists accountable for their targeted campaign of antisemitic hate against Nashville’s Jewish community,” said Joe Yarbough, senior staff attorney at SPLC. “Using fear and intimidation to target Jewish families and communities is reprehensible, and those who orchestrate these campaigns cannot hide behind procedural tricks to escape accountability. This ruling means we will continue to fight for Nashville’s Jewish community and make clear that white supremacists who target our neighbors will be held responsible for their actions in court.”

The GJCC incident was part of a second phase of what the GDL called its “Nashville Intimidation Tour,” spearheaded by Minadeo. According to court filings, “Minadeo is a proud white supremacist who has publicly called for a race war and the extermination of Jewish and Black people or their removal from the United States.”

The GDL itself “is alleged to be a ‘hate-for-profit enterprise’ that exploits antisemitism and racism — in combination with harassment, intimidation, provocation, and violence — for monetary gain.”

In July 2024, the GDL targeted Nashville for 10 days, “marauding through downtown waving swastika flags, screaming antisemitic slogans and slurs, “protesting” Jewish people outside our homes and synagogues, and littering the community with antisemitic flyers,” according to a statement from the GJCC board last December, when the suit was filed.

On July 13, GDL members assaulted a Jewish young man in a downtown parking lot. The next day, they harassed four Black boys, ages 8 to 17, who were street musicians. Later that day, they assaulted a biracial man, resulting in an arrest and conviction, and a lawsuit against GDL by the SPLC.

During the second phase, the following January, GDL members “threatened to ‘make Nashville the target’ of World War III, to ‘jump’ and ‘curb[] stomp to death’ the young biracial man who was brutally beaten by GDL members (including by Minadeo, who ‘attempted to gouge out his eyes’), and to kill the Davidson County District Attorney after he filed criminal charges against several GDL associates.”

Around 7:45 p.m. on Jan. 13, GDL member Travis Keith Garland entered the GJCC lobby wearing a black hat and coat, fake beard and sidelocks, and a white silk scarf, in a cartoonish attempt to look like an Orthodox rabbi. He was carrying a cell phone, to make it seem like he was either recording or livestreaming. The others who were in on the plan were listening to the encounter.

When a front desk staffer stopped him, Garland asked to speak to a rabbi. When he was told there was not one at the JCC, he started toward an inner door, where two members were exiting. They blocked him from getting any further, at which point a security guard arrived and told him to leave.

Garland continued to insist on speaking with a rabbi, and the guard reported that Garland kept eyeing his pistol, “putting him in fear that he might try to take it.” Garland eventually left the building, with the guard, Jonathan Low, following him. At one point, Low testified, Garland charged at him, prompting him to draw his gun from the holster.

While Garland insisted it was a spur of the moment prank, his phone records indicated he had been planning it for some time. Garland was arrested in Maryville on Jan. 15.

A week earlier, on Jan. 5, Garland posted a video of himself in the same costume at the Nashville Holocaust Memorial on the GJCC grounds, where he mocked Holocaust victims “if they’re even real,” while affecting an exaggerated New York accent. He mentioned that he would “pull a pretty funny stunt” in the coming days,” apparently referring to his attempt to enter the JCC.

Screen capture of Travis Keith Garland as he filmed himself dressed as an Orthodox rabbi, giving two middle fingers to the Holocaust memorial at the Gordon JCC in Nashville, Jan. 5, 2025. Image courtesy court filings.

In November 2025, Garland pleaded guilty to civil rights intimidation, trespass and assault from the GJCC incident. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail.

After lengthy discussion and debate, the GJCC filed suit. The board felt that intimidation and harassment had to be addressed and “there must be serious consequences,” and taking action ensures community safety in the long run. The board also said it is important to show children that “standing up against prejudice is important.”

Minadeo and GDL filed a motion to dismiss, arguing that the court could not exercise personal jurisdiction because “neither defendant is a citizen of Tennessee, nor have they availed themselves of the privilege of conducting activities in Tennessee,” and because the GDL “is not a real legal entity” but a “satirical name” that “is meant to disparage Jewish people.”

The court rejected both arguments, stating that in July 2024 “Minadeo led the group’s members into Nashville and unleashed terror for nearly two weeks,” and Minadeo “exploited this hate for commercial gain by livestreaming and publishing members’ video footage of the Nashville Intimidation Tour on the group’s online platforms—platforms that Minadeo owns, manages, and profits from.”

Garland’s GJCC appearances were coordinated with Minadeo.

The court also stated that since GDL is a membership-based organization with various assets, “GDL may be some kind of legally recognized entity” and it is upon the defense to prove they do not have the capacity to be sued.

Minadeo also argued that neither he nor GDL conspired with Garland regarding the GJCC, but the court found that “the Complaint alleges enough factual material to infer the existence of a conspiracy at this stage,” and “The defendants’ failure to even respond to the allegations that Garland was a GDL agent acting at the direction of GDL and Minadeo provides an independent basis to deny the Motion to Dismiss.”

“We are pleased that the court recognized the legitimacy of these claims, allowing Nashville’s Jewish community the opportunity to seek justice against those who sought to spread fear and hatred in our city,” said Ben Raybin, co-counsel, Raybin & Weissman, P.C.