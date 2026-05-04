For the Jewish community, security is perhaps the top issue these days, and communities across the country are spending huge amounts while coordinating with federal, state and local law enforcement.

Jefferson County Sheriff Mark Pettway says community safety is his top priority. “We want to make sure crime is always down… we want to make sure that is our goal every day.”

No matter where someone is, he said, “I want to make sure that they are safe.”

While there is an emphasis on making sure the Jewish community is secure, Pettway said many houses of worship are under attack, and “we don’t want anyone to be disturbed in that sacred time of worship.” The department has implemented a Sentinel program to train houses of worship to recognize soft spots and vulnerabilities, how to have a team to be eyes and ears, and be able to de-escalate or hold off a possible attacker until help can arrive.

Pettway said “we have put cameras at the synagogues, we have put vehicles there, to make sure that people know there’s law enforcement that is watching them… we want them to know not to come here.”

They’ve placed cameras at the Levite Jewish Community Center well before until well after events to make sure nobody comes to make trouble, and the same for the community menorah lighting each year. “My whole team is there… deputies at every point” to monitor who is coming and going.

They also have the ability to monitor synagogues from their operations center. Sometimes they do a show of force, such as when there was an anti-Israel protest in Five Points, just down the block from Beth-El and Emanu-El. Pettway said the county and Birmingham were there to make sure the community was safe. “There were no incidents — they saw a good group of law enforcement here.”

When the city and county work together, their presence prevents crime, he said. “It sends a message that you have no opportunity.”

He has a particularly close relationship with Rabbi Levi Weinbaum at Chabad, and is often seen at Chabad events.

Pettway was born in Germany, in a military family, but they returned to Alabama shortly after he was born. His mother was an educator, from a family of educators. “Education was really pushed in our family.”

After college, he was in the computer field and never thought about being in law enforcement. Working in Montgomery but having a house in Birmingham, he didn’t find anything in his field immediately, so he took a job with the Birmingham Police as a temporary measure.

But the tech world kept moving forward and his skills were soon outdated, but he found he was enjoying law enforcement. “It was fulfilling to me to be able to help people that were going through all kinds of situations.”

He eventually went to the county sheriff’s office for more opportunities, and worked his way up the ranks. In 2018 he was elected the first African-American sheriff in Jefferson County.

A new emphasis for his office is education about scams, made even more difficult in the age of AI. They are training the deputies, and then the public, on what to look out for and how to protect one’s assets from scammers.

Pettway said the department wants to hear from people, know what is going on in the communities. One program they have is Coffee with a Cop, to keep communication open.

He said, “we want to make sure that when you have something going on, that we can be a part of it in some kind of way, and make sure that you are safe wenever you have a large gathering… so you can have fun and a good time with your family and your friends.”

Pettway has also been a longtime supporter of Christians United for Israel, and has traveled to Israel with his family.