At Latkes with a Twist, December 2025

Note: The entire list of Chanukah events in the region is available through our weekly email, This Week in Southern Jewish Life. To subscribe, click here.

These are a couple of highlighted events this season:

Latkes with a Twist features Commander’s Palace chef

One of the Top Ten Chanukah parties in the nation, as determined by the Washington Post, has its 12th edition in New Orleans as Latkes with a Twist welcomes Chef Meg Bickford of Commander’s Palace.

The community-wide Chanukah party and benefit for Jewish Children’s Regional Service will be on Dec. 8 at NOCCA’s Press Street Station in Faubourg Marigny. The general party begins at 6:30 p.m., while there is an early reception for patrons at 6 p.m.

Commander’s Palace is regarded as the grand dame of New Orleans dining, and one of the city’s most celebrated culinary institutions. Bickford has Creole and Cajun roots, making her a natural for the place where Cajun and Creole were united in the 1970s. She joined Commander’s Palace in 2008 and was named executive chef in October 2020, utilizing her refined New Haute Creole and Louisiana cuisine.

She and her team will provide a Creole twist on latkes and other sides. The evening will feature live music by the Joe Gelini Trio, a limited open bar with wine and beer, and the event’s popular signature drinks: Vodka Latke Punch and Old-Fashioned Bourbon Hanukkah Hi-Balls.

JCRS serves Jewish youth in seven states, including Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Tennessee, Texas and Oklahoma. Since 1946, its signature programs have been need-based scholarships for Jewish non-profit sleepaway summer camps, college aid, and special needs care. The agency previously had been the Jewish Children’s Home, which was established in 1855 and closed in 1946.

Latkes with a Twist expanded to Houston four years ago. The Dec. 2 event will feature Hamsa Modern Israeli Cuisine.

Advance tickets for the New Orleans event are $54, $36 for under age 35. If available, admission at the door will be $75. Patron tickets are $150.

Latkes with a Twist is presented by Jones Walker. Community Partners for this year’s event include the New Orleans Jewish Community Center, URJ Henry S. Jacobs Camp, Congregation Beth Israel, and Gary and Sarah Lazarus.

Chanukah House in Rosemary Beach

Every year, the Rosemary Beach Foundation on 30A hosts a Holiday Home Tour, where several homes are decorated for the Christmas season. Last year, Audrey Kunin, president of the 30A Sisterhood at Sea Shul, thought it would be fun to have a house decorated for Chanukah.

This year, the Chanukah House joins the eighth annual self-guided walking tour, which will be held on Dec. 5. The event is held in partnership with Rosemary Beach Realty and the Rosemary Beach Cottage Rental Company.

The tour will be on the first day of Chanukah. The homes being used are rentals or ones on the market, and the groups decorating each home do not know what house they will get until a couple weeks beforehand. “Every room in the home has to be decorated,” Kunin noted. “It will be quite a collaboration with Sea Shul to pull this together.”

The goal is to create “a really warm, welcoming coastal Chanukah experience,” Kunin said.

As part of the event, Sea Shul is creating a nine-foot LEGO-style menorah, using 12-inch bricks, that the congregation will continue to use in future years. The congregation has been offering personalized bricks for $50.

The tour benefits Caring & Sharing of South Walton, and Alaqua Animal Refuge, a no-kill animal shelter in Freeport. Tickets are $45 plus fees for adults, $25 for ages 5 to 13.

Another Chanukah House made its debut in Gulfport. On Nov. 22, students at Beth Israel in Gulfport were scheduled to help decorate a first Chanukah House on Kids Street at the Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, a children’s museum in Gulfport. Kids Street is an outdoor real-life subdivision in kid-sized proportions.

The Chanukah House in Birmingham will once again be featured on the Wacky Tacky Holiday Light Tour. The fundraiser for Fresh Air Family’s Gross-Out Camp will be on Dec. 10, 15 and 17, with several buses each night, departing from 6 to 7:30 p.m. at Valley Hotel in Homewood. Private buses can also be reserved. Tickets start at $49.99. The Chanukah House’s lights will be up throughout December.

Working together: Spirit of the Galilee at Touro

For the third night of Chanukah, Touro Synagogue in New Orleans is presenting “Spirit of the Galilee; An Evening of Light and Hope,” envisioning Jewish-Arab shared society through music and poetry.

The organization is comprised of individuals in northern Israel who come from a wide range of backgrounds — Christian, Jewish, Arab, Muslim. The group works “towards the advancement of pluralism, mutual understanding and cooperation between various denominations, religions and cultures of our region, Arabs and Jews alike. We are invested in building a shared society here in the Galilee, as a model for the entire country, the region, and the world.”

Executive Director Rabbi Leora Ezrachi Vered, a Reform rabbi, will visit New Orleans for the Dec. 6 event, along with Father (Abuna) Saba Haj, and Dr. Malik Hujeriat. Vered was born in Jerusalem and is a third-generation interfaith activist. After being ordained, she became the rabbi of Nigun Halev, a liberal congregation in the Jezreel Valley.

Haj is the group’s Arab community coordinator. A native of Iblin in the Galilee, he is the leader of the Greek Orthodox Church of Iblin. Hujeriat was born in the Bedouin village of Bir Al-Maksur in the Galilee. A poet and scholar of Islam, he is the principal of the middle school in Bir Al-Maksur.

They will be joined by Moroccan-Israeli singer and songwriter Neta Elkayam, and Amit Hai Cohen, who works in music, cinema and visual installation. They have spent three years as visiting artists at Xavier University in New Orleans, the only U.S. Catholic historically Black university. It was recently announced that they will perform at the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival on April 29.

Touro Rabbi Katie Bauman urges the community to “eize the opportunity to be more proximate to some of the most important change makers of Israel.”

The evening will begin with Chanukah candle lighting and a reception at 6 p.m., followed by music and poetry at 6:30 p.m. Reservations are required.

Gates of Prayer holding Chanukah Mussar Shabbaton

Gates of Prayer in Metairie will welcome Helaine Sheias for an end-of-Chanukah Mussar Shabbaton, Dec. 11 to 13.

Mussar is a Jewish spiritual practice that provides a structured path to developing your inner character and living with greater holiness in everyday life.

Sheias made Aliyah to Israel in her teens and served in the Israel Defense Forces, and now lives near Haifa. She is a graduate of The Mussar Institute Yesod Facilitator Training Program and the Manchim Advanced Facilitator Training. She is currently the director of facilitator and program development, after joining the TMI Staff a few years ago.

She facilitates several courses. She co-created the Tapestry course with Nancy Weiss. In her Va’adim she facilitates circles of transformation and change by modeling spiritual awakening, and self-reflexive learning, or Hitlamdut. Facilitating Mussar courses offers Sheias a continuous sense of awe and wonderment as it continuously strengthens her personal spiritual practice.

Sheias will speak at the 6:15 p.m. Shabbat service on Dec. 11. After the service, there will be an educational program, and a dessert oneg. On Dec. 12, she will lead Torah study at 9:15 a.m., followed by the 10:30 a.m. service. She will lead a lunch and learn after services, and at 6:15 p.m. she will lead a Havdalah service, followed by a kiddush.

On Dec. 13 there will be a session for Mussar practitioners.

Reservations can be made on the Gates of Prayer website.