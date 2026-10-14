The “Americans and the Holocaust” exhibit at the Ben May Library in Mobile, March 2023. SJL file.

“Americans and the Holocaust,” a traveling exhibition from the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum and the American Library Association, continues its library tour in Ruston, as it will be displayed at Louisiana Tech’s Prescott Memorial Library from Oct. 26 to Dec. 3.

The exhibition spotlights Americans’ knowledge of and responses to the rise of Fascism and the Holocaust in Europe in the 1930s and 40s.

The traveling exhibit was featured at 50 libraries from 2021 to 2023, including in Troy and Mobile, Oxford and Hattiesburg, and Lafayette. It was then extended to another 50, including Montevallo, Ala., and Destrehan, La. Ruston is one of four final stops on the tour.

“We are so proud to be selected from a competitive pool of applicants from all across the nation to host this important and powerful exhibition,” said Prescott Library Executive Director Angela Dunnington. “We encourage community members to come explore it, and we’re excited to be partnering with our local schools to host field trips, as well. The exhibition will challenge people to not only ask ‘what would I have done?’ but also, ‘what will I do?’”

The 1,100-square-foot exhibition examines various aspects of American society: the government, the military, refugee aid organizations, the media and the general public. Drawing on a remarkable collection of primary sources from the 1930s and ’40s, the exhibition tells the stories of Americans who acted in response to Nazism, challenging the commonly held assumptions that Americans knew little and did nothing about the Nazi persecution and murder of Jews as the Holocaust unfolded. It provides a portrait of American society that shows how the Depression, isolationism, xenophobia, racism and antisemitism shaped responses to Nazism and the Holocaust.

In addition to the traveling exhibition on loan, Prescott Memorial Library received a $3,000 cash grant to support public programs. The grant also covered one library staff member’s attendance at an orientation workshop at the Museum.

There will be an opening reception on Oct. 26 at 6 p.m., with remarks from Louisiana Tech University President Jim Henderson and Dunnington, followed by introductory comments from Jerry Sanson, professor emeritus at LSU Alexandria, and member of the Louisiana Historical Association Company of Fellows.

In conjunction with the exhibition, the University Archives will present a related display, “Behind the Wire: Remembering Camp Ruston,” highlighting local experiences during the Second World War, featuring historic newspapers and artifacts connected to the nearby POW camp, Camp Ruston, offering additional regional context to the era.

On Dec. 1, there will be a program on “Guarded Ground: Camp Ruston and the WWII Home Front,” at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center. Archivist Michelle Riggs-Waller will lead a discussion featuring local historians and community scholars who will share historical insight and research on the region’s wartime experience via historic documentation from archival collections. The program highlights the impact of Camp Ruston on both local and national narratives during the war.

On Nov. 1 at 4 p.m., Sharon Cameron will discuss her young readers novels, “The Light in Hidden Places” and “Up from the Ashes,” which were based on true stories of Holocaust heroes. Books will be available for purchase and signing following the discussion.

Cameron will also discuss her books at an Educator Workshop on Nov. 2, from 9 a.m. to noon. Educators for grades 6 to 12 are invited to explore engaging approaches to teaching the Holocaust through primary sources, literature, and the themes of the traveling exhibition. Laura Boughton of the United States Holocaust Memorial Museum will lead participants through the museum’s educator resources.

Ken Burns’ documentary “The U.S. and the Holocaust” will be screened from Nov. 3 to 5, with one episode presented each day.

On Nov. 5 at 6 p.m., at University Hall, the library will collaborate with the Louisiana Tech University School of Music for “Sound and Silence: Degenerate Art of the Holocaust,” a multimedia performance featuring a Louisiana Tech jazz ensemble and a projection of works condemned as “degenerate art” by the Nazi regime.

The program also includes footage from the film “Beautiful Dachau,” which reflects on the history of the Dachau concentration camp and its lasting impact through contemporary visual interpretation. Together, these elements offer a reflection on art, memory, and resilience during the Holocaust, and the enduring power of artistic expression in times of persecution. This unique presentation offers an opportunity for reflection on the power of art in the face of oppression.

“Bonds, Blooms and Building the Future: Homefront Initiatives that Shaped Modern Louisiana,” on Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. at the Lincoln Parish Library Events Center, will be a panel presentation on home front efforts during World War II that changed the cultural landscape of Louisiana.

Featured guests will include Richard Moran, museum curator for the Louisiana National Guard Museum; Kyleigh Bass, assistant extension agent for Lincoln Parish LSU Ag Center; Rick Godley, director of Lincoln Parish Museum and Historical Society; Shannon Chevallier, AG extension agent for Winn Parish; and Shakera Williams, associate nutrition and community health agent, LSU AgCenter. They will discuss topics ranging from gardening and food preservation to the Louisiana Maneuvers. Guests will be invited to participate in a discovery fair in which they interact with memorabilia from the time period and experience how the events of this era changed Louisiana.

All events are free and open to the community. The exhibit is open Monday to Thursday, 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Sundays from 1 to 10 p.m.