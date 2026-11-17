At Henry S. Jacobs Camp in Utica. SJL file.

Sending children to overnight Jewish summer camps just got easier in the region, with an increase in the Goldring Summer Camp Experience first-timer grant, while the new Magic City Journeys is helping families in the greater Birmingham area.

Applications are also open for need-based assistance through Jewish Children’s Regional Service, and the RoseMary and Saul Brooks Fund for Jewish Youth Engagement continues to support Jewish youth in Louisiana outside the three main communities.

The Jewish Endowment Foundation of Louisiana announced that the Goldring Jewish Summer Camp Experience increased its grant to as much as $2,000 for first-time campers in grades 1 to 9 attending a non-profit Jewish sleepaway camp for the first time.

Children residing in Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas, Mississippi, and the Florida Panhandle are eligible to apply. The assistance, which is not need-based, is designed to help families access summer camp, where their children develop lasting friendships while strengthening their Jewish identity. Applications are being accepted through March 1.

The JEF also manages the Brooks Fund that provides grants to families in smaller Louisiana communities where access to an established Jewish community may be limited. The grant of up to $750 is for children in Louisiana, in grades 1 to 12, who are not living in the New Orleans, Baton Rouge or Shreveport areas.

New Orleans-based JCRS continues its long-running need-based summer camp assistance program. Last year, partial scholarship funding was provided for 580 children in its seven-state region of Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

There are two avenues for camp assistance. A short form provides a need-based award of up to $250, while the longer form is for larger amounts, determined by the award committee, and required more detailed documentation. The application is done online, and is due by Feb. 28.

Eligible campers must live in one of the seven JCRS states, be entering grade 3 to 12 next fall, and attend a non-profit Jewish sleepaway camp. Israel programs are not eligible. Families within a 75-mile radius of Birmingham should apply to the new Magic City Journeys collaboration detailed below.

New Birmingham area program

Magic City Journeys is a new collaboration to promote Jewish summer camp in the Birmingham area. It is a program of the Overton Project, a social impact and civic investment organization founded in 2013 by Birmingham native and Thrive Capital partner Jared Weinstein.

Founding partners also include the Birmingham Jewish Foundation, the Rabbi Grafman Endowment Fund for Temple Emanu-El, the Temple Beth-El Foundation, Collat Jewish Family Services and Levite Jewish Community Center, along with JCRS and four initial summer camps.

Magic City Journeys coordinates incentive grants for a camper’s first three summers. The first summer consists of the $2,000 Goldring Experience grant, and applications are done directly with JEF in New Orleans. For the second and third summers, Magic City Journeys provides $1500 each summer in funding that is not based on need.

The second and third summer incentives are based on studies showing that each additional year of Jewish summer camp more than doubles the effect of the experience.

Additional need-based funds of up to $4,000 on a sliding scale can be accessed through the program, provided by the founding partners. The need-based funds are available for every summer, including the fourth year and beyond, when grants are no longer available. Depending on overall demand, awards may be increased across the board when all applications have been received.

Those in the Birmingham area who normally would be applying for the need-based funds from JCRS now apply through the Birmingham initiative, instead of directly to JCRS. The need-based review is done by CJFS and the Birmingham Jewish Foundation.

The funds are for nonprofit Jewish overnight summer camps. Four have already been approved — Camp Barney Medintz, Henry S. Jacobs Camp, Ramah Darom and Camp Judaea. Other camps can be reviewed for eligibility.

Applications for Magic City Journeys open on Nov. 1 and close on March 1, and aid will be confirmed by March 31. The second and third year grants are confirmed immediately. Eligible campers are those entering grades 2 through 10 and living within 75 miles of Birmingham.

Campers receiving the grants or aid must attend at least one of two events in 2027 to be eligible for the following summer. On May 16 there will be a Summer Sendoff for all local campers, and on Aug. 8 there will be a Block Party to share experiences.

On Dec. 20, there will be a camp fair from 2 to 4 p.m. at Good People Brewing, with representatives of the four camps, along with Dream Street, the URJ 6-Points Sports Academy, and the Sci Tech and Arts Academy. Though day camps are not part of the aid program, the Levite Jewish Community Center and Chabad of Alabama day camps will also be represented at the fair.

A typical full session of 3.5 to 4 weeks at the four camps approved in the Birmingham program is in the $6,000 to $7,000 range. For younger campers, there are shorter options that are in the $3,000 to $4,000 range. Camp assistance will not exceed the cost of the program, and all grants and awards are paid directly to the camps.

Additional information is available here.