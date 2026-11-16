(L to R) Leland Burnett (Bill Austin), Victor Wallace (Sam Carmichael), and Rob Marnell (Harry Bright). Photo by Joan Marcus

By Lee J. Green

For actor Victor Wallace, the Sky is not the limit.

He first performed in the hit musical “Mamma Mia” 23 years ago when the show had an extended run in Las Vegas. Wallace made his Broadway debut with the feel-good show based on ABBA songs in 2012 and now is in the traveling Broadway production coming to the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Complex November 17 to 22, to celebrate the show’s 25th anniversary of its Broadway debut.

“This show and the music of ABBA have been such a big part of my life,” said Wallace, who is from southeast Wisconsin. “I remember listening to their music when it came out and I was a young boy. I started acting about that time and it really led me to be inspired by musicals.”

In 2003, he played Sky, the groom-to-be. In this production, he plays Sam Carmichael, one of three men who the bride (Sophie) thinks may be her father.

“It has been such an incredible opportunity,” said Wallace. “There are even a few people in this cast that I’ve worked with on ‘Mamma Mia’ in Las Vegas and Broadway. It’s a very special production of a musical that is so universally loved.”

“This show is really about your family and chosen family. I feel like I have had this chosen family for almost half my life,” he said.

Since premiering in London in 1999, “Mamma Mia” has enchanted 70 million people across the globe. It’s the tale of a mother, a daughter and three possible dads on a Greek island paradise, all unfolding to the storytelling magic of ABBA’s greatest hits.

“Mamma Mia” has been seen in 50 productions in 16 different languages, grossing more than $7 billion at the box office. The musical also spawned two record-breaking movies, starring Meryl Streep, Christine Baranski, Pierce Brosnan and Cher.

The show was written by Benny Andersson and Bjorn Ulvaeus, two of the founders of the legendary Swedish disco quartet ABBA (with Agnetha Faltskog and Anni-Frid Lyngstad). From 1972 through 1982, ABBA ruled the pop and disco airwaves with hits “Take a Chance on Me,” “Dancing Queen,” “The Winner Takes It All,” “Knowing Me, Knowing You,” and of course, “Mamma Mia.”

While the members of ABBA aren’t Jewish and the name of the group is believed to be taken from the first initial of all their first names, several theories have pointed to Jewish connections.

ABBA means “father” in Hebrew. “Dancing Queen” (their only number one hit in the U.S.) is a nod to Shulamit (better known as Salome), the daughter of Herod and queen of Armenia Minor, who performed the Dance of the Seven Veils.

“Honey, Honey” is the group’s Rosh Hashanah song and “Money, Money, Money” has been described as a rewrite of the “Fiddler on the Roof” classic “If I Was a Rich Man.”

Wallace said he started doing school plays when he was seven. A few years later, he went to a theatre camp in upstate Michigan.

“I think that’s when I knew I was cut out to try and make a career in the performing arts. I have always dreamed of being on Broadway. My uncle was on Broadway, so I had seen that it was possible to go from a small town in Wisconsin to the bright lights of New York City,” he said.

After graduating with a musical theatre degree from Ithaca College, he worked on cruise ships and did some regional film/theatre work for years before earning his big break on Broadway 14 years ago with Mamma Mia (as Sam).

“I can see some of myself in this show,” said the 53-year-old actor. “Starting out I played a young man about the embark on his new life. Then later as a more mature adult accessing his life and looking for a second chance. Playing both roles has allowed me to give Sam that perspective and depth. It’s such a full-circle moment.”

Wallace said he is looking forward to returning to Birmingham, having come here with the traveling Broadway production of Phantom of the Opera in 2017.

“I’m just amazed every day that I get to do something I love and travel across the country doing something that brings so much joy to people,” he said.