Last fall, Judge Simone Levine started running for reelection to the Orleans Parish Criminal District Court. Over the next several months, the question of whether her seat would even exist loomed large.

“It has been a real roller coaster” said the current occupant of Section A, which will cease to exist on Jan. 1. Levine is now running for Section D, which was originally on the chopping block as the Louisiana Legislature debated consolidating the court from 12 sections to nine. “It is not a good situation for New Orleans, honestly,” she said.

She is running against Judge Kimya Holmes, who is the incumbent in Section D, in the November 3 election. Section A has a notable place in local Jewish history, as it was the Section for Judge Miriam Waltzer, who in 1982 became the first woman elected to the Criminal District Court. In 1992, Waltzer moved to the appeals court, and retired in 2002.

When the initial consolidation bill was withdrawn and a new one submitted, Section D was no longer on the elimination list, but Levine’s seat was. She does not know why the change was made, but notes “my level of independence and not doing what I am told when it comes to powerful agents” has drawn attention.

Levine said “I zealously protect my independence” as a judge “that would stick up for the little person… when people walk into my court, people know they can get a fair trial,” and she does not serve as a rubber stamp for anyone — prosecution or defense. “No matter how many or few resources you have, everyone gets the same level of discretion.”

She said that is rare, “but that’s the way I sleep at night.”

After Mardi Gras, Levine began knocking on doors for her reelection campaign. “I have personally knocked on over 2,000 doors,” she said, and there are over 50 volunteers that have also been going door to door, part of her base of about 800 volunteers, “people who feel really strongly about the campaign.”

She encourages supporters to get yard signs, “because people don’t know who to vote for judge, but people trust their neighbor,” and when they see yard signs, it shows a level of engagement, support and knowledge about the race.

Levine became a deputy police monitor in 2011, overseeing use of force cases and police-involved shootings, and worked with groups in the New Orleans Police Department to get rid of internal retaliation.

In 2015 she became the head of Court Watch NOLA, monitoring the criminal courts and holding them accountable. Among her accomplishments was ending the practice of jailing rape and domestic violence survivors who refused to testify, and stopping phony subpoenas that tried to force them to court.

After serving as assistant district attorney, she was elected as judge in 2023. After becoming a judge, she found that community remained very important for her. For many judges, it is the opposite — they often isolate out of safety concerns, or being approached by people who will affect their discretion. “My role was to listen to community, to understand why communities were concerned about their safety… what approaches would make out system more fair and really give New Orleans a better approach.”

She noted that New Orleans still has the highest wrongful conviction rate in the country, and the pressures on judges can lead some to view the people in front of them as numbers.

Her courtroom is the first “trauma informed court” in New Orleans, looking at the trauma of defendants and victims, and coming up with an underlying solution for their trauma.

When a defendant is safe enough to release into the community, she releases them with mental health resources, requiring them to come back to show proof that they are going to mental health care. “If they aren’t, I will put them back in jail, because they are not on the path of recovery.” She added that she has never needed to do that.

She encourages those who go through her courtroom, when applicable, to finish high school or get a GED, giving them the resources. “We tell them to come back and show us the paperwork” and encourage them to complete the task. “We have so many people come back and say ‘nobody believed in us, but you believed in us’.”

Mental health is an emphasis because Levine was a child crime survivor. “I understand personally what that trauma is, and how it revisits us.” Everyone needs to pay attention to their mental health, she said.

Everyone in her courtroom is looked at as an individual. Crime victims need similar attention, to determine their needs — and to keep victims from being future defendants, by taking things into their own hands or turning to abuse. The goal is “so they don’t ever have to see the building again, except as a prospective juror.”

If she is reelected, an immediate priority will be to balance the new case load with fewer courtrooms, “ensure that people get speedy trials according to the Constitution, and achieve closure for crime survivors.”

Levine said “we can not fail for the people of New Orleans,” nor allow “the politicians of Baton Rouge to tinker with our system again.”

Her next priority will be working with the judge presiding over veterans’ court, as veterans are “an incredibly important part of New Orleans.” Her significant other is a veteran, and “part of honoring veterans’ service to us as a country is being able to provide them the treatment and care they need.”

Long term, she wants to establish free child care for defendants, victims and witnesses during legal proceedings, and free trauma care. “The trauma from the parent absolutely causes secondary trauma in the kids,” Levine said, and it leads to second or third generations facing the criminal justice system.

For many in legal proceedings, finding someone to take care of the kids is a challenge, and can be a barrier to cases. “If defendants don’t show up, they are subject to being rearrested. If witnesses don’t show up, there is no trial.”

If children are brought to court, “they are really witnessing and experiencing the trauma of their parent going through that experience.” Even in her courtroom, where there isn’t yelling and screaming, “it’s normalizing something that should not be normalized for a kid.”