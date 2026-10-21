With under three weeks to go before the 2026 election, the New Orleans Section of the National Council of Jewish Women is celebrating a major national voting rights victory.

In an Oct. 14 ruling, Judge Adam Abelson of the U.S. District Court in Maryland permanently struck down the Trump administration’s ban on nonprofit organizations helping newly naturalized American citizens register to vote at citizenship ceremonies.

In August 2025, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services barred all nongovernmental organizations from providing voter registration assistance at these ceremonies. The change was immediately instituted and there was no public comment period. Under previous guidelines, there has been a longstanding tradition where qualified nonpartisan nonprofits were allowed to provide registration services when state or local election officials could not attend.

Since 2018, NCJW Greater New Orleans volunteers have helped register between 30 and 50 newly naturalized citizens following each citizenship ceremony. After the ban, the Section filed suit in November 2025, represented by Elias Law Group, challenging the ban as unlawful and unconstitutional. Its case was later consolidated with a parallel lawsuit brought later by the League of Women Voters.

In August, Abelson suspended the change, saying “NCJW has amply shown a likelihood of success on the merits of its claim that the Ban was motivated by discriminatory intent.” He added, “the various statements by government officials leading up to the Ban that NCJW cites further support this conclusion, including USCIS Director Joseph Edlow’s statement that immigrants threaten to reshape the nation electorally by becoming citizens.”

NCJW was the only plaintiff organization to bring an equal protection claim.

“When people become naturalized as United States citizens, they are entitled, like any other U.S. citizen whether naturalized or U.S.-born, to exercise the right to vote,” Abelson wrote in August. “USCIS has issued a new policy effectively banning all nongovernmental organizations from providing voter registration services at administrative naturalization ceremonies.”

NCJW CEO Jody Rabhan said “this is an extraordinary victory for our democracy, and we could not be prouder of the Jewish women in New Orleans who made it happen.”

She said the members fought back against the administration, “and they won, with broad implications for communities all across the nation. Our Jewish tradition commands us to welcome the stranger, and for 133 years, NCJW has put that value into action.”

Rabhan added, “At a moment when voting rights are under attack and the midterms are just weeks away, our Greater New Orleans Section has shown what is possible when local advocates turn Jewish values into national change.”

“We’ve stood alongside new Americans on one of the most important days of their lives, helping them take the next step toward making their voices heard,” said Sylvia Finger, voter mobilization chair of NCJW Greater New Orleans. “When the administration tried to shut us out, we knew we had to fight back. We weren’t going to let the federal government put an end to work that means so much to the people we serve. This victory means that volunteers across the country can continue welcoming new citizens into our democracy and helping them exercise one of their most fundamental rights.”

As part of the Oct. 14 ruling, the Trump administration agreed to the final judgment and waived its right to appeal.

“NCJW Greater New Orleans has shown what is possible when local leaders take a stand and turn their commitment to their communities into national change,” Rabhan said. “That is the power of our movement, and exactly what we are building through NCJW Forward, our strategic plan. We will never stop fighting for a democracy where every voice is heard, every vote counts, and every person’s rights are protected.”