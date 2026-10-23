Rep. Shomari Figures.

On Oct. 22, the Democratic Majority for Israel’s DMFI PAC Majority Project announced a $7 million investment in two competitive Southern congressional races in advance of the Nov. 3 election.

The investment will fund digital, TV and radio ads in support of Don Davis in North Carolina’s 1st congressional district and Shomari Figures in Alabama’s 2nd congressional district.

“With less than two weeks to go till Election Day, DMFI PAC is all in to back principled, pro-Israel Democrats Don Davis and Shomari Figures, both of whom face tougher elections thanks to Republican redistricting,” said Brian Romick, President of DMFI PAC. “Winning battleground districts like theirs is essential to building a broad coalition, winning back the House majority, and putting Hakeem Jeffries in the speaker’s chair. DMFI PAC is proud to support strong congressmen like Don and Shomari ahead of this critical election.”

Figures, who was first elected in 2024 after a Supreme Court decision requiring the state to have two Black opportunity districts, faces Republican Rhett Marques, and recent observers have changed the district rating from “likely Republican” to “leaning Republican,” meaning the race has tightened. The district lines that were established in 2023 were struck down by a court decision against gerrymandering by race this summer, and the district went from a Black population of 49 percent to 40 percent. In 2024, the district voted for Trump by a 14 point margin.

DMFI PAC’s Majority Project focuses on electing Democrats who stand with Israel as a democratic ally, are committed to confronting antisemitism and extremism, and recognize the U.S.-Israel relationship as a vital national security partnership — while remaining squarely focused on winning elections.

In Virginia’s 2nd congressional district, DMFI PAC launched a nearly $1 million digital ad campaign to help send Elaine Luria back to Congress. Luria, who grew up in Birmingham’s Jewish community and served in Congress from 2019 to 2023, seeks her old seat from the woman who defeated her in 2022, Rep. Jen Kiggans.

During the 2024 campaign, Figures said Israel has always been an ally, and always will be. This July, he and Alabama’s other Democratic Representative, Terri Sewell, voted against ending U.S. aid to Israel, a position that has become increasingly popular among Democrats. Currently, Israeli itself is talking about phasing out military aid from the U.S. over the next several years, transitioning to a relationship that is more transactional and a partnership between the allies. The current U.S. military aid must be spent almost entirely in the U.S. on U.S.-produced goods.

Earlier this summer, a group of anti-Israel Democratic Socialists came out with a “Congressional Democrat Palestine Tracker,” rating 213 Democrats in the U.S. House on their policies toward Israel and the Palestinians. Only 65 of the Democrats received a grade other than an F, with three getting an A for being hostile to Israel.

Among the Democrats in the SJL region, Figures was rated the most pro-Israel, getting an F from the anti-Israel group and ranking 159th.