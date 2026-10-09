The “Sabbath Queen” will be on the Mississippi Coast and at Tulane University this month — in the form of an acclaimed documentary.

Twenty-one years in the making, “Sabbath Queen” is a film about gay Rabbi Amichai Lau-Lavie’s epic journey. Lau-Lavie is torn between rejecting and embracing his identity. The heir of 38 generations of Orthodox rabbis, including chief rabbis of Israel, Lau-Lavie became a drag queen, a queer bio-dad, and then founded the Lab/Shul experimental congregation in 2012 while a rabbinical student. In 2016, he became a 39th-generation rabbi, ordained at the Jewish Theological Seminary.

He was the inaugural recipient of the Lippman Kanfer Foundation’s Living Torah Fellowship and named one of America’s Top 50 Rabbis by The Forward in 2017.

Director Sandi DuBowski and Lau-Lavie are returning to New Orleans for a residency at Tulane, Oct. 14 to 16, and all the events are free. There will also be a free screening at the 100 Men Hall in Bay St. Louis, Miss., on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m.

DuBowski met Lau-Lavie in 2000 when DuBowski was working on his unprecedented 2001 feature documentary “Trembling before G-d,” built around intimately-told personal stories of gay and lesbian Hasidic and Orthodox Jews. In 2003, he started filming Lau-Lavie, compiling 1800 hours of footage over the years.

When the filming began, DuBowski said, Lau-Lavie “was wrestling with his sexuality and his beliefs,” with the knowledge that he would not be able to be ordained as an Orthodox rabbi, like his brother was. “It has been really powerful to go with him on this journey,” he said in a 2024 interview, and when DuBowski married his husband, Lau-Lavie officiated.

On Oct. 14, the film will be screened at 7 p.m. at Tulane’s Woldenberg Art Center. A question and answer session will follow with DuBowski and Lau-Lavie, moderated by Professor Golan Moskowitz. Tickets are available here.

An informal meet and greet for community members will be on Oct. 15 at 7:30 p.m., at a bar to be announced.

On Oct. 16, Tulane Hillel and JP Nola are co-hosting “A Bigger Table,” with Lau-Lavie leading a Kabbalat Shabbat experience at 6 p.m., followed by a Shabbat dinner at 7 p.m., and a presentation by Tulane graduate student Stuart B Meyers, a Brooklyn-based interdisciplinary performing artist who has presented in numerous countries. The event is free, but registration is required, and the location will be given upon registration.

After premiering in New York in June 2024, the film was screened at Sidewalk Film Festival in Birmingham in August 2024, the Atlanta Jewish Film Festival in February 2025 and at Atlanta’s Tara Theatre the following month, and at Emory University last month. The film also ran at Zeitgeist in New Orleans in September 2025.

DuBowski said they have also recently been at Emory University and will be in Asheville, N.C. after New Orleans, and the response he has received in Southern communities “has been very powerful.” They hope to expand their tour of the region and are “especially are trying to go to college campuses across the South to reach the next generation.”

This program is hosted by Tulane’s Jewish Studies Department and Hillel, with additional sponsorship from: the Silverstein Cinema Studies Lectureship Fund, the Office of Academic Excellence and Opportunity, the LGBTQIA+ Faculty/Staff Affinity Group, the Department of Communication, Gender & Sexuality Studies, and Touro Synagogue.