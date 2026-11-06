By Lee J. Green

Returning to the stage and the Tony Award-winning musical “Sweeney Todd” represents a full circle moment for Birmingham actor Daniel Seigel.

He first performed in the musical about a vengeful demon barber of Fleet Street while a senior at Birmingham Southern College in 2001. Birmingham-Southern Theatre Professor Michael Flowers directed him in that production.

In 2009, he was in the Red Mountain Theatre production of “Sweeney Todd” with Tam DeBolt. From Nov. 5 to 22 he will step into the title role in the Terrific New Theatre production, directed by Flowers — and Debolt is TNT’s executive director.

“When I was eight years old, a family friend sat me down and showed me the original production of “Sweeney Todd” with Angela Lansbury. It really stuck with me. I was mesmerized! I said to myself, ‘I want to be in this show someday’.”

But even at a young age, Seigel was no stranger to the stage. Of course, when you are the son of dramatists, music directors and cantors, it’s in your blood.

His mom, Jane, was a professional musical actress who did a national tour with “Funny Girl” and would later become cantorial soloist at Temple Emanu-El for 12 years. His father, Lester, has been a musical director at BSC and now is at Canterbury Methodist Church. In 2025, Lester composed the music for The Anne Frank Opera production hosted by Opera Birmingham.

“I’ve always thought of music as drama, and the two have been intertwined so naturally in our lives,” he said. “My parents met at Birmingham Festival Theatre doing “Berlin to Broadway.” The show was directed by Carl Stewart,” who would go on to found TNT in 1986.

After Seigel graduated from BSC, he focused on a career in music and opera. He did shows for the Baltimore Opera. He also starred in another Sondheim classic, “A Little Night Music,” for the Peabody Conservatory of Music at Johns Hopkins University.

He would go on to do some teaching, but in 2009 he decided to move back to Birmingham. “The housing market crashed and jobs in the arts were harder to come by. So I switched to psychology,” said Seigel, who works during the day as a marriage and family counselor.

So does his psychology experience come into play when inhabiting a barber who was wrongfully imprisoned and goes on a vengeful killing spree of those who wrongly framed him?

“I don’t overanalyze it too much and just try to understand what he was thinking in each moment,” he said. “It’s such a tremendously sharp and brilliant show.”

Seigel said his Jewishness has definitely helped to define him as a person, an actor and a musician.

“I’m so lucky to be raised in a very expressive religion filled with so much tradition and very moving music,” he said. “And there are so many Jewish writers, lyricists and actors I’ve been influenced by, most especially Sondheim. It’s an honor to be a part of this production.”