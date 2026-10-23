Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) meets with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar during a visit to Israel, October 2026. Credit: Office of Sen. Rick Scott.

(JNS) — Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.) said on Oct. 21 that the U.S.-Israel partnership is a model for “America First” alliances, arguing that cooperation with Jerusalem advances American economic and national security interests.

“America can never lose sight of the fact that Israel is the good guy and that Qatar and Iran, including its proxies Hamas and Hezbollah, are the bad guys who chant ‘Death to America!’” Scott wrote on X following a visit to Israel, during which he met with Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar.

“From business partnerships to healthcare and medicine production, to defense technology, America’s partnership with Israel is the model of how America First alliances should operate,” Scott said in a separate statement released by his office on Oct. 21.

Scott also met with Israeli and American military personnel to discuss bilateral cooperation, including projects to secure the U.S. southern border, his office said.

He visited the Golan Heights and Israel’s Northern Command, receiving briefings from U.S. and Israeli military officials on operations in Southern Lebanon. In Majdal Shams, he met with Mayor Dolan Abu Saleh and Druze families who lost children in a July 2024 Hezbollah attack, according to his office.

The visit was Scott’s seventh to Israel since his election as Florida governor in 2010 and followed stops in Cyprus and Greece.