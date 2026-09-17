A football signed by the Legends of the Blue Shoe Ball is up for online bids through Sept. 30, as is a signed basketball.

A team of all-star sports celebrities came to Regions Field on Sept. 3 to honor the late, great SEC commissioner Mike Slive and to take the Mike Slive Foundation’s Blue Shoe Ball over its funding goal line and raise awareness of prostate cancer.

Jewish sports legends Bruce Pearl, Steven Pearl, Nancy Lieberman and John Cohen joined fellow greats Dylan Cardwell, Roman Harper, Tim Hudson, Ronnie Brown, A.J. McCarron and actor Michael O’Neill at the pre-event VIP reception.

The main event was hosted by local anchor Lynden Blake, former Alabama national champion quarterback and current ESPN college football broadcaster Greg McElroy, and longtime ESPN anchor Jay Harris, a prostate cancer survivor.

“My dad was beloved by so many people and we’re so honored that they wanted to help out such an important cause. This is a celebration beyond our wildest dreams,” said Anna Slive Harwood, who heads the foundation.

“We’re just a small non-profit, but in 10 years we’ve raised more than $6 million and funded more than 50 research grants. This has really helped us to also raise awareness of the importance of pre-screening and education.”

Slive was the commissioner of the Southeastern Conference from 2002 until his retirement in 2015. Inspired by his own fight against prostate cancer, he partnered with fellow prostate cancer survivor and Jewish community member Ed Meyerson to form the foundation in 2016. Slive served as the first president before losing his courageous battle in May 2018.

Prostate cancer is the second most common form of cancer among men – one in eight men are diagnosed. “Screening and early detection can dramatically change the outcome. One of our missions with the Foundation is to fund PSA screenings and to educate about the importance of early detection. If you catch it in the very early stages, prostate cancer is 100 percent treatable,” said Harwood.

She said she is grateful for the support from the Jewish communities across the state. One of their biggest supporters has been former Auburn coach Bruce Pearl, who was the honoree at the 2025 Blue Shoes Ball.

The Tigers’ current coach, Steven Pearl, said he was honored to be a part of the Blue Shoe Gala and drumming up support.

“There are so many families we can have an impact on,” he said. “Mike was a mensch and was a good friend to BP and me. We’re happy we can give back and help raise awareness.”

Pearl said he was optimistic about the 2026-27 season for Auburn, who won the National Invitation Tournament last year. The Tigers will be back in Birmingham Oct. 14 and 15 for SEC Basketball Media Days and on Oct. 22 in a pre-season “Iron Bowl” against Nate Oats (who was also at the Blue Shoes Ball) and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

“We’re just getting into fall practice and seeing what we have, but we’re really optimistic about the season,” said Pearl. “We want to schedule more high major programs to come to Neville Arena and test ourselves against some of the top teams in the nation.”

To help the foundation reach its $1 million goal, there is an online auction of a 10th anniversary Mike Slive Foundation football and a basketball, signed by the Legends of the Gala. Signatures include Ronnie Brown, Greg McElroy, Jay Harris, Roman Harper, Gus Malzahn, Bruce Pearl, Steven Pearl, John Cohen, Greg Byrne, Sophia Groth, Dylan Cardwell, Tim Hudson, Tim Couch, Ron Slay, Verne Lundquist, Gary Danielson, Michael O’Neil, James Spann, Chris Stewart and Casey Dunn. Bids are being taken through Sept. 30.