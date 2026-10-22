Phil Ensler and Doug Jones

While the Tommy Tuberville, the Republican nominee for Alabama governor, wants people to call him “coach,” the Democratic nominee, Doug Jones, started out by building a team before announcing that he would run. And a key team member was Phil Ensler, Alabama’s only Jewish legislator, who is running for lieutenant governor after previously announcing that he was not going to seek re-election to the Legislature.

Jones decided to run rather late in the process, after assuming that others would step up “and field the kind of candidates that I thought provided people an opportunity for change. an opportunity for choice.” He started getting inundated with requests to run, but he said “I cannot do this alone.” Aside from Wayne Rogers running for secretary of state, there wasn’t much else going on with the Democrats, so he started looking around for people to run in the other statewide positions. “I got on the phone, and I just started calling.”

Jones said that when Ensler announced that he would not seek re-election, “I was really disappointed… I think Phil Ensler has been one of the bright lights in a sea of pretty dim lights” in the Legislature. But “you can’t disagree with someone getting out of politics these days.”

Still, Ensler was high on his list for potential lieutenant governor candidates. “He met so many things that I think Alabama needs, a young, dynamic public servant, and I use that term deliberately, not a public official, not an office holder, but a public servant.”

Though they had not spoken in a few months, he figured Ensler would at least listen, because “I do know that he wants to make changes. I do know that he is a serious person who believes in public service.”

What he didn’t expect was that when he called, Ensler was at the airport, changing planes on a trip to Israel with state legislators from across the country. They talked briefly, then Ensler said he would call back once he landed, and they spoke a couple more times during the trip.

Ensler said his father died three years ago in New York, where most of his side of the family is from, “and I had wanted to be closer to them,” prompting him to announce that he would not run for reelection.

But he then felt “very conflicted” about that decision, and “I think deep down I was looking for a reason to change my mind.” And then Jones called him. It was “an easy decision” to “be a part of something here that is forward thinking and can help the state on a deeper level,” Ensler said. “In a lot of ways, this was meant to be.”

While they both say they will win this race, they also say they are building for beyond 2026, giving Alabama choices. “This is not about either one of us,” Jones said. “It’s about the state that we care about, it’s about the people that we care about, and trying to make this place a better place going forward.”

Jones, a Fairfield native who was U.S. attorney for northern Alabama, prosecuted two Ku Klux Klan members in the 1963 Sixteenth Street Baptist Church bombing that killed four girls. In 2017 he won a special election for U.S. Senate after Sen. Jeff Sessions was named U.S. attorney general. Tuberville defeated him when he sought reelection in 2020.

Ensler said the priority they most often hear expressed as they travel the state is affordability and people being able to pay their bills. “They know that the government can’t solve all of it, but there are reasonable things that we can do.” One example they have been pushing for years is eliminating the sales tax on groceries, which he noted “all of a sudden” the Republicans recently also started advocating. “They were against it before they were for it,” he said.

Similarly, the Republican Legislature was against eliminating taxes on overtime. “There are a lot of hourly workers” where “that really penalizes them for working harder.”

Ensler said the second priority is health care, especially the closure of hospitals in rural areas. “It’s scary that people have to drive an hour, two hours to get to an emergency room, to get to a delivery room.”

The state’s refusal to approve Medicaid expansion means “working class people don’t have access to that affordable option,” and it would be “a tremendous source of revenue for hospitals that are not able to stay open.” Jones noted that the DOGE cuts affected public health in a major way.

Those are the issues people care most about, Ensler said, not the “crazy, emotional distractions” so prevalent in politics. “They want leaders who are serious.”

Affordability is the link among all those issues, Jones said. “We have opponents who are running to divide people, between the haves, the have-nots, by zip code, by race, by religion, you name it. We’re trying to pull people together because everybody is suffering from the affordability crisis.

Another priority Jones mentioned is getting more people into the workplace. “Alabama’s got one of the lowest workforce to participation rates,” and they want to remove barriers that able-bodied people face, such as childcare, elder care and transportation problems.

Jones said that while the Republicans in Congress have been cutting resources to the states, Alabama has not been leveraging those resources for the state’s advantage. He said people will point to the new submarine plant in Florence, Redstone Arsenal in Huntsville or the manufacturing of the Javelin anti-tank missile in Troy, and think “you’re doing a really great job” of getting federal resources.

“I love all that stuff, I think it is great that it is coming here,” Jones said. “But the fact is that there’s other resources out there that we should be leveraging to try to get, and particularly in healthcare and for farmers… I don’t think that the state of Alabama has done enough at all to protect our farmers, even if it is just advocating for farmers and against the tariffs that have so destroyed farmers.”

“We turn down Medicaid money. Our Medicaid tax dollars are going everywhere, other than here.” Expanding Medicaid will cost the state some money, but “the benefits we will get will far outweigh that.”

The state’s leaders need to advocate for the state, Jones said. When he became senator, he found that the water and sanitation issues in the state’s Black Belt were often worse than some third-world countries. He and Rep. Terri Sewell toured Lowndes County to see it firsthand, and managed to get appropriations to help, and funding was increased in the Biden years. Then, “the first thing that Elon Musk and Donald Trump did was to get rid of it,” stripping out $20 million “that was designated to help people,” because “they said it sounded too much like DEI.”

When that happened, “you didn’t hear a damn thing coming from our state government or our U.S. senators, or our Republican members of Congress, about cutting that money out,” Jones said. “Right now, under the guise of fighting DEI, we have lost health science grants over here at the University of Alabama. And nothing was really said and done… we have had so many cuts to our education system, and nobody says a word.”

“We’re gonna stick up for Alabama,” Jones said, because just trying to get along “is not leadership.”

He also said there needs to be a rethink of incentives for businesses. While he isn’t opposed to incentives that attract businesses to the state, “we need to kind of rethink some of that and how much we’re losing versus how much we’re gaining,” and promote ways to help businesses that are already here grow.

Jones also said that there needs to be a “whole government relook” at how money is spent in the state. “I think there’s a lot of duplication in state government. I think there’s a lot of things that can be done more efficient, even if it’s just communications among the departments.”

He said the relook “doesn’t necessarily mean raising taxes. It means being better stewards of the money that we got.”

Ensler also said that the lack of a state lottery means that Alabama is missing out on millions of dollars that are flowing from the state into the coffers of neighboring states.

Another big issue for the state is community safety, and how the state’s priorities are misplaced. “There are so many things on the front end that we should be doing more of to invest in young people,” Ensler said. He first came to Alabama with Teach for America, working at a high school in Montgomery. As a legislator, he piloted a conflict resolution program to teach how to deal with a conflict without picking up a gun.

The prison crisis in the state is costing taxpayers in lawsuits over poor conditions, and “it’s also not making Alabama safer because there are people that are not getting rehabilitated. They’re not given the right services to reenter society.” The state needs to focus on strong reentry and rehabilitation programs to reduce repeat offenses.

Ensler, who has also headed the Jewish Federation of Central Alabama, said much of his role in that position has been to build bridges with different communities, including with Muslims and different Christian groups, “to bring people in different backgrounds together and say, yes, we have differences, but at the end of the day, we’re stronger when we come together.”

Jones said that rather than the state being a place of division, he envisions the state as a “crowded table” where “there’s a place by the fire for everyone,” as “We’re all a little broken, but here we all belong.”

People need to realize how so many things in the state are interconnected, such as how the poor level of education in the Black Belt affects services in Madison County. “The rising tide that lifts all boats… is actually true.”

Another thing they said will lift all boats is a focus on the state’s image and promoting the state, because that has an effect on business, tourism, the arts and many other areas. Those things are “dependent on a state’s overall reputation. It is dependent on making sure that when folks come into Alabama, they feel welcome,” Jones said, adding that the state’s leaders need to be visible, attend events and advocate for Alabama.

One Alabama event that started a few years ago was an annual Chanukah menorah lighting at the governor’s mansion, and Governor Kay Ivey has expressed that she hopes the ceremony will continue into future administrations.

Jones said “we’ll certainly have that,” especially since he has a close tie to the festival. December 2027 will be the 10th anniversary of his Senate win over Judge Roy Moore, and that election took place on the first night of Chanukah, which led many in the Jewish community to declare it a modern-day Chanukah miracle.

They fully expected that the Tuberville campaign would paint them as far-left in the gubernatorial race. “What’s sad is how predictable it is,” Ensler said, and it is because “they don’t have actual ideas.”

He added, “we hear from people everywhere, including Republicans, that they’re tired of that… our focus on reasonable solutions is something that appeals.”

Ensler said that in much of the state, people are afraid to be the one to tell their friend group that they’re voting for a Democrat, but people need to be willing to say that because “they’re tired of all the negative and hateful rhetoric. They’re tired of Alabama ranking last in so many important health outcomes and educational outcomes and economic outcomes, that we really do have a path” to change the longtime status quo in Montgomery.

Jones said people “are ready for a change… they do not think that Montgomery politicians answer to them or listen to them. And we are offering that” against a one-party system that “has become arrogant, to some extent corrupt… where they do not believe that the rules apply to them, whether it’s residency rules, or the rules of operation of how to run a government, to be responsive to people.”

He added, “we’re going to make a very, very positive difference.”

Editor’s note: This publication also reached out to the Tuberville campaign for an interview but never heard back.