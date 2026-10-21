Southern Jewish Life Magazine

Southern Jewish Life Magazine

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Robert Goldman's avatar
Robert Goldman
14h

Tulane university sounds like they just want to keep people stupid and ignorant.

The stores and restaurants selling the junk food in Gaza are actually selling what the store owners bought and paid for. Do yeah it's our fault that they ordered crap.. ummmm ok.. SMH, as for the genocide lie that they continue to push on the world because people are too stupid to check the data amazes me. And now for the science fiction .. diseases show up on the battlefield especially when you're not a sanitary people and the fact that you used your infrastructure for tunnels and warfare instead of storm drains and sewer systems and things like that and yeah we're not manipulating anything the folks at Tulane are manipulating lies and turning them into "their truths" even though they are nothing but lies..

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