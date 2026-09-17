A woman interrupted the end of the Rosh Hashanah evening service at Montgomery’s Temple Beth Or on Sept. 11. Screenshot of livestream.

The Rosh Hashanah evening service on Sept. 11 at Temple Beth Or in Montgomery came to an unplanned and unusual conclusion as a woman stood to urge members to embrace Jesus.

As Rabbi Scott Looper began his closing remarks, a woman in the 10th row stood. As he began to conclude, saying “may it be a good year, may it be a sweet year, Shanah tovah v’tikateivu v’tekateimu, Shabbat shalom,” she raised her hand to get his attention.

After being recognized, she introduced herself and said “God made me a prophet and told me to teach all of you… about the messiah, Jesus Christ.”

Looper interrupted her, saying “thank you, we are going to continue with our service, we can talk more freely afterwards,” and then as she quietly sat back down he thanked the choir and concluded the service as if nothing had happened.

When the service concluded, she filed out along with everyone else. The woman had reportedly attended services there a few times previously, without disruption.

Contacted a couple days later, Looper said he did not wish to comment about the incident, “especially during this period of introspection and forgiveness.” He added, “Judaism encourages us to see others as fellow citizens and respond with kindness” and not bring shame.

As with every Jewish house of worship at this time of increased antisemitism, Beth Or has enhanced security and vigilance during services. On Aug. 14, a man attending a Shabbat service at Central Synagogue in Manhattan disrupted the service, broke the candlesticks, injured a woman and head-butted a security guard.